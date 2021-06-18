iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Position Lifted by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 600.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,851 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,291,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,120,000 after purchasing an additional 586,701 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 975,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.03. 60,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,228,030. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.80. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.33 and a 52 week high of $69.87.

