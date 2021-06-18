Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Deborah Marson Sells 720 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Deborah Marson sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $32,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,690.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

On Wednesday, May 12th, Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $26,218.75.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $23,600.00.

NYSE IRM traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $44.83. 16,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,135. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.15.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.