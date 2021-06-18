IQVIA Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,640 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,200% compared to the average daily volume of 80 put options.
Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $246.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $133.18 and a 12-month high of $248.74.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
Read More: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.