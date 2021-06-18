IQVIA Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,640 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,200% compared to the average daily volume of 80 put options.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $246.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $133.18 and a 12-month high of $248.74.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 324.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after purchasing an additional 688,054 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.