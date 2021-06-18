Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Sells $549,450.00 in Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $549,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,698.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.67. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $64.37.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 100,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 24,349 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,235,000 after purchasing an additional 25,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.
