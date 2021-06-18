Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Sells $549,450.00 in Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $549,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,698.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.67. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IONS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 100,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 24,349 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,235,000 after purchasing an additional 25,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.