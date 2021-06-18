Investors Purchase High Volume of Canadian Natural Resources Call Options (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 49,829 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,880% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,672 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331,600 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $206,786,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,293,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380,039 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,075.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,476,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.82. 271,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $38.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.16%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.19.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

