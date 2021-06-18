Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Receives $14.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

ISBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

ISBC opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.16. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Investors Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 86.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,585,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $537,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,941,000 after buying an additional 306,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 75.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,055,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,879,000 after buying an additional 1,318,549 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,270,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 23.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,712,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after purchasing an additional 523,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

