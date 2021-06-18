Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the May 13th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVTJF remained flat at $$4.25 during trading on Friday. Investec Group has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63.

Get Investec Group alerts:

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.