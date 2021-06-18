Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.65. Investar reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ISTR shares. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

ISTR opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Investar has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Investar’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Investar by 298.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

