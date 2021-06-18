Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the May 13th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ BSMM opened at $25.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $25.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMM. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter.

