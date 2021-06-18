Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the May 13th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
NASDAQ BSMM opened at $25.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $25.54.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th.
