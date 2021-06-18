Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Lessened by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,161,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 79,305 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 4.7% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned approximately 2.25% of Intuit worth $2,360,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $474.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,264. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.01. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $280.99 and a 1 year high of $478.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

