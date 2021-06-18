Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Short Interest Update

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 281,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the May 13th total of 205,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:IPI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.84. 144,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,030. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10. Intrepid Potash has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $387.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.
Intrepid Potash Company Profile
Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.
