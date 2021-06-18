Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Short Interest Update

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 281,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the May 13th total of 205,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

NYSE:IPI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.84. 144,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,030. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10. Intrepid Potash has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $387.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $59.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.