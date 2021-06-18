International Paper (NYSE:IP) Short Interest Up 24.5% in May

International Paper (NYSE:IP) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,190,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the May 13th total of 7,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.23. 5,360,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,994,145. International Paper has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

