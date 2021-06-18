International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (IAG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 220.15 ($2.88).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 200.30 ($2.62) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 201.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 277.90 ($3.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.58.

In other news, insider Heather Ann McSharry purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

