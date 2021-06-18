Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Interface were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Interface by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interface in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 74.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the first quarter worth about $926,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

TILE stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $906.44 million, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $17.11.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

