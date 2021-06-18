Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,302 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 30,233 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.68.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.