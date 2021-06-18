Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CEO Sells $4,566,400.00 in Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $4,566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,893,313.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE IBP opened at $111.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.34. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 27.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth about $41,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

