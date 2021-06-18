Insider Selling: Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Insider Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total transaction of $1,301,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Harald Reinhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $1,293,280.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $2,497,600.00.

ZLAB opened at $161.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.95. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $71.79 and a 1-year high of $193.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.78). Analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Zai Lab by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,881,000 after buying an additional 1,081,294 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Zai Lab by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Zai Lab by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,547,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,079,000 after buying an additional 247,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZLAB shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

