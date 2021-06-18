Insider Selling: Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells 1,362 Shares of Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $160,988.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

YUM opened at $116.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.75. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 37.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 158.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,484.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 648,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,132,000 after acquiring an additional 607,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

