Insider Selling: Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) CAO Sells $1,580,880.00 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $1,580,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,346.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.55 million. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 41,271.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 21,874 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vertex by 88.7% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertex by 23.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex by 422.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 61,590 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Vertex by 8.2% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 44,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

