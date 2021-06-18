Insider Selling: The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Sells 6,478,658 Shares of Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BX opened at $97.13 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $99.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.50.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Argus boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.