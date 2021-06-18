Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Sells 3,491 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 3,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $152,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,596,417 shares in the company, valued at $69,635,709.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 2,302 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $118,898.30.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 27,046 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $1,236,272.66.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,400,602.96.

On Monday, March 22nd, Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,424 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $1,218,168.64.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $51.47. 62,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,341,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 2.07. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.40.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sunrun by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 98,813 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $18,767,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $8,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

