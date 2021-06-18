Insider Selling: Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Director Sells $2,950,000.00 in Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 763,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,046,618. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $61.85 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.82 and a 52 week high of $62.45.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Squarespace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

