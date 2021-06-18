Insider Selling: Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) COO Sells $345,600.00 in Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) COO David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $345,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $10.67 on Friday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.70.
Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 159.67% and a negative net margin of 299.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DTIL has been the topic of several research reports. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.
Precision BioSciences Company Profile
Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.
