Insider Selling: Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) COO Sells $345,600.00 in Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) COO David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $345,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $10.67 on Friday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.70.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 159.67% and a negative net margin of 299.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 31,891 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 240.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 238,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 168,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 267.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 391,818 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 487.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 107,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

DTIL has been the topic of several research reports. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

