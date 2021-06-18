Insider Selling: Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) COO Sells $32,009.60 in Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) COO David S. Thomson sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $32,009.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David S. Thomson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

On Friday, June 11th, David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $345,600.00.

DTIL stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $613.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.70. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 299.85% and a negative return on equity of 159.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 31,891 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 240.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 238,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 168,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 267.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 391,818 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 487.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 107,778 shares during the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.