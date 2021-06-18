Insider Selling: Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Major Shareholder Sells 2,826 Shares of Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $99,079.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 935,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,812,163.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,191 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $42,018.48.

On Monday, June 7th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,264 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $79,353.20.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 11,211 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $401,129.58.

On Friday, May 28th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 8,905 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $322,271.95.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,358 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $452,797.12.

On Monday, May 24th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 10,594 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $377,782.04.

On Thursday, May 20th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 7,098 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $249,139.80.

On Friday, May 14th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 100 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 11,776 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $417,341.44.

NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,954,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,414,000 after buying an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,239,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $30,739,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $10,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

