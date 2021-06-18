Insider Selling: Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Sells $272,989.47 in Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 72,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $272,989.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,431,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,865,152.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 41,866 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $156,160.18.

On Monday, April 26th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 997,392 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $2,363,819.04.

NASDAQ PFMT opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.76. Performant Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $193.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.10 and a beta of -0.76.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Colliers Securities began coverage on Performant Financial in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Performant Financial by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 508,599 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 846,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 139,982 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

