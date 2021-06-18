Insider Selling: Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) CEO Sells $302,617.68 in Stock

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) CEO Eric B. Stang sold 13,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $302,617.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OOMA opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88. Ooma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $507.15 million, a PE ratio of -198.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ooma by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ooma by 13.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ooma by 77.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ooma by 26.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

