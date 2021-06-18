Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Sells 3,333 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $756,690.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,316.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OKTA opened at $232.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $294.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.97.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $25,427,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Okta by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Okta by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.