Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 9,556 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,556 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.44, for a total transaction of $2,278,532.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,539,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,504,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total transaction of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $4,504,282.72.

Morningstar stock opened at $244.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.21. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.19 and a 52 week high of $270.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Morningstar by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 48.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

