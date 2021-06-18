Insider Selling: Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) CFO Sells 1,858 Shares of Stock

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $241,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,165,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nathan Olmstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of Logitech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $425,880.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Nathan Olmstead sold 5,000 shares of Logitech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $552,550.00.

Shares of LOGI opened at $125.18 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $140.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LOGI. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 38.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,092 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Logitech International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,352,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,174,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $230,842,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,267,000 after acquiring an additional 253,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Logitech International by 30.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,126,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,654,000 after acquiring an additional 264,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

