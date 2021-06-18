Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director Sells $45,997.23 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director Larry E. Romrell sold 1,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $45,997.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,971.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $27.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 559,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,368,000 after purchasing an additional 25,973 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,375,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,622,000 after buying an additional 74,535 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 83,681 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 59,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.