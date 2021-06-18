Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director Sells $45,997.23 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director Larry E. Romrell sold 1,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $45,997.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,971.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $27.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.30.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 559,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,368,000 after purchasing an additional 25,973 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,375,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,622,000 after buying an additional 74,535 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 83,681 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 59,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.08% of the company’s stock.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.
Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.