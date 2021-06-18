Insider Selling: Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Sells $383,911.92 in Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 101,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $383,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 70,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $245,700.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 16,227 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $65,557.08.

On Monday, April 26th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 30,233 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $122,141.32.

On Monday, April 19th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 190,862 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $763,448.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 37,863 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $152,209.26.

On Thursday, April 8th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 156,179 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $637,210.32.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 24,842 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $102,349.04.

NASDAQ HYMC opened at $3.24 on Friday. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $194.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.12.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.35. Hycroft Mining had a negative return on equity of 11,749.73% and a negative net margin of 196.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYMC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hycroft Mining by 394.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 514,178 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $2,758,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $1,918,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the first quarter worth about $314,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

