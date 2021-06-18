Insider Selling: goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Director Sells C$984,952.86 in Stock

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Director David Ingram sold 6,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.07, for a total value of C$984,952.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,050,855.15.

David Ingram also recently made the following trade(s):

Get goeasy alerts:

On Wednesday, May 26th, David Ingram sold 15,002 shares of goeasy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.72, for a total value of C$2,201,156.45.

GSY opened at C$151.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$145.08. The company has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.43. goeasy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$50.39 and a 1 year high of C$157.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.82.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$170.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that goeasy Ltd. will post 12.0200001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.84%.

GSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on goeasy to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark boosted their target price on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$170.60.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.