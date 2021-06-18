Insider Selling: Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director Sells $96,430.00 in Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Global Payments stock opened at $193.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.09.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 46.1% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 38.4% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,423,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.57.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
