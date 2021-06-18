Insider Selling: Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Director Sells 53,300 Shares of Stock

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Director Gary Robert Moore sold 53,300 shares of Freegold Ventures stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$34,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$118,105.
TSE FVL traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,107. The company has a quick ratio of 19.47, a current ratio of 19.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$213.40 million and a PE ratio of -106.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.73. Freegold Ventures Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.52 and a 1-year high of C$1.95.
About Freegold Ventures
