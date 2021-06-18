Insider Selling: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) EVP Sells $124,269.20 in Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $124,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AGM opened at $101.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.56. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $62.09 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Separately, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 76.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

