Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $95,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,326.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Francis J. Pelzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $126,768.00.

Shares of FFIV stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.72. 580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,558. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.23.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

