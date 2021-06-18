Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $95,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,326.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Francis J. Pelzer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 15th, Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $126,768.00.
Shares of FFIV stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.72. 580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,558. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.23.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.07.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
