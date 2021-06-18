Insider Selling: EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Sells 1,721 Shares of Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $50,287.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,857.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EVO Payments stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.73. 252,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,303. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.54. EVO Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVOP shares. Barclays increased their price target on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVOP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.