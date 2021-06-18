Insider Selling: Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) insider Scott Greever sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $18,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Greever also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Scott Greever sold 5,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $17,300.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Scott Greever sold 5,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $14,400.00.

ELVT stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.45. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELVT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Elevate Credit by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Elevate Credit by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

