Insider Selling: Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CRO Sells 13,650 Shares of Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $532,486.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 214,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,384,887.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Biert Eugene Jr. Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $607,425.00.

DCT traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.70. 252,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,344. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -370.00. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCT. JMP Securities upped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

