Insider Selling: California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Director Sells $90,862.38 in Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $90,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,041.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $58.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $61.98.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.70%.

CWT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 658.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

