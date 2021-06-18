Insider Selling: Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $761,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $281,358. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Isaac Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Christopher Isaac Stone sold 2,500 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $365,000.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $4,001,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $149.61 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.86 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.08 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after buying an additional 153,432 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BYND shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.89.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

