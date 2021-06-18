Insider Selling: Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) CFO Sells 6,902 Shares of Stock

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $345,169.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,491.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $47.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion and a PE ratio of 27.70. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.