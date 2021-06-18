Insider Selling: American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Sells 18,549 Shares of Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000.
Several research analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
