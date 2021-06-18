Insider Selling: American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Sells 18,549 Shares of Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 275.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.