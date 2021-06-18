Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Sells 4,671 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,671 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $473,592.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AMBA stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $100.70. 841,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,671. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.14 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.69. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $137.21.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,182,000 after acquiring an additional 356,345 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 433.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,563,000 after acquiring an additional 783,874 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 677.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,758,000 after acquiring an additional 622,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,586,000 after acquiring an additional 39,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 577,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,016,000 after acquiring an additional 76,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.