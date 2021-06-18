Insider Selling: Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Director Sells 3,847 Shares of Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Director Aya Jakobovits sold 3,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $42,932.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Aya Jakobovits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Aya Jakobovits sold 1,792 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $25,500.16.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Aya Jakobovits sold 6,208 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $87,222.40.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Aya Jakobovits sold 10,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $132,300.00.

ACET stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. 244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,285. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $329.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.46. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $21.70.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of ($3.98) million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACET has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACET. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 928,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 3,698.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

