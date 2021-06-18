Insider Buying: Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY) Insider Acquires 65,500 Shares of Stock

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 65,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$14,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,617,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,535,740.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 9,000 shares of Playfair Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$1,845.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 50,500 shares of Playfair Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$8,837.50.

On Friday, May 21st, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 10,000 shares of Playfair Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$1,800.00.

Shares of CVE PLY opened at C$0.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$25.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18. Playfair Mining Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.30.

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel. It holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property consisting of nine mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the Granite Lake Molybdenum located in central Newfoundland, Canada.

