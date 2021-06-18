Insider Buying: Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY) Insider Acquires 65,500 Shares of Stock

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 65,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$14,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,617,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,535,740.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 27th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 9,000 shares of Playfair Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$1,845.00.
  • On Tuesday, May 25th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 50,500 shares of Playfair Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$8,837.50.
  • On Friday, May 21st, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 10,000 shares of Playfair Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$1,800.00.

Shares of CVE PLY opened at C$0.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$25.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18. Playfair Mining Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.30.

Playfair Mining Company Profile

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel. It holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property consisting of nine mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the Granite Lake Molybdenum located in central Newfoundland, Canada.

