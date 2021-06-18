Insider Buying: NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) CEO Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) CEO Warren A. Veltman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00.

NASDAQ:NNBR traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.27. NN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a market cap of $296.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 3.36.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. NN had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

NNBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NN by 1.9% during the first quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,010,000 after buying an additional 72,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NN by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after acquiring an additional 94,388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NN by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,804,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NN by 332.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 610,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in NN by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 779,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 289,895 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

