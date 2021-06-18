Insider Buying: Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Acquires C$24,600.00 in Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,499,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,267,526.70.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 7,700 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,392.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 2,300 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,208.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 13,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,740.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,900.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 5,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,950.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 5,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,050.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 7,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,210.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 8,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,760.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 6,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,940.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,800.00.

Shares of GWM opened at C$0.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$171.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.99. Galway Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.51 and a twelve month high of C$2.09.

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.

