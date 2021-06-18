Insider Buying: First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) CEO Acquires $101,507.50 in Stock

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.32. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $48.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.50 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 282.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

